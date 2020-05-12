J Beam Capital Ltd: Yoma James Kukor: Building A Successful Career Entrepreneurship

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Life always finds a way of introducing us to the right path. This was the case of Yoma James Kukor a upcoming entrepreneur, investor, and author.

He founded the business James Beam Capital in 2015 and it has grown significantly over the past few years. He wrote the book "The Everyday Investor" which has sold more than 2000 copies globally and is also currently working on setting up his own venture capital fund in the near future. He has served more than 4000 customers in 20 different countries. His company provides consulting services on finance and business growth to its clients. The business serves a customer base for both businesses and individuals. He has an extensive background in online shipping and the shopping industry, having run multiple e-commerce stores over the years. All which are turning over exceptional revenue during the current coronavirus pandemic. He also has a passion for investing.

As of 2020, He has invested in more than 100 companies throughout the world both public and private. Notable investments are in Monzo and Revolut in 2016.

Yoma, for the most part, organizes his team with his dear digital friend Alexa. He typically wakes up at 5 am Monday to Saturday. There is an office in his house, so for the most part, he spends about 14 hours a day working on all his business ventures and brands which usually takes him to 8 pm each day. Afterward, he does a quick 1 hour 30 min work out session before capping his night off with a bit of inspirational reading.

One of his greatest strengths is his ability to visualize where the world is heading, hence the reason why he has been so invested in fintech, cleantech & health tech in the last couple of years. This has dramatically increased his net worth in recent times. Even with the remote staff he hires, he tries to encourage them as much as possible to think more about tomorrow instead of worrying too much about the past and the present.

According to him, the 3 books that changed his life in no particular order:

The intelligent investor by Benjamin Graham.

Sam Walton Made in America by Sam Walton with John Henry.

Think & Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill.

In 2019 he published his debut book "The Everyday Investor." The book explains the story about how anyone can get started with investing with as little as £100. "The investment game is all about being consistent for multiple years, sticking to an investment like attitudes like the one Warren Buffett has and shying away from the quick money schemes propped up by the Forex Traders and Speculators". The book is available on Amazon.com and www.yomajames.com.

In a few years' time, Yoma sees himself setting up his own Venture Capital fund to help minority entrepreneurs get their tech businesses off the ground. He backs himself to do more charity work too. The Norwegian born entrepreneur is deeply passionate about finding a way to eradicate homelessness. So, he is in the process of setting up his own charity to help eradicate this stain on society. He sees himself releasing a new book each year to help individuals with anything in the business field.

ABOUT

He can be contacted via email at Info@yomajames.com or through phone on +44 7521 440712. More information about him can be seen on his official website www.yomajames.com.

CONTACT:

Name: Yoma James

Organization: J Beam Capital Ltd

Local Address: 25 Marshal Path, E14 9SG, London

Phone Number: +44 7521 440712

Email: Info@yomajames.com

Website URL: https://www.yomajames.com/

SOURCE: J Beam Capital Ltd

