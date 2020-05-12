Premier Biomedical, Inc.: Premier Biomedical, Technology Health, and Datatecnics Agree to Collaborate on Extracorporeal "Map and Zap" Coronavirus Treatment

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC PINK:BIEI) and Technology Health, Inc. (OTC PINK:HALB) announced today an agreement to pursue a novel coronavirus extracorporeal treatment which combines Premier Biomedical's antigen mapping technique with Datatecnics' laser ablation technology in a focused "Map and ZapTM" treatment protocol disclosed in a provisional patent application that is intended to eliminate COVID-19 antigens and potential mutations. Research is expected to start this quarter to develop complexing agents to bind with coronavirus antigens which can be illuminated and eliminated using a computer-controlled targeting and laser system. The proposed hospital/clinic process would illuminate the compounded molecular target disease antigens for destruction by a nano-focus laser, and the purified blood would then be returned to the patient.

Dr. Mitchell Felder, inventor of the patented extracorporeal treatment process (U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287), indicated, "Our first step in bringing this "Map & Zap™" process to fruition is to develop the biomarkers which can bind to the target coronavirus antigen molecules in the blood. We are very confident, that together with our university partners, we can identify and produce the requisite biomarkers in a relatively short period of time. This process is embodied in the provisional patents entitled: "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus."

Dr. Felder continued with the following observations speaking to the innovation and likely longevity and safety factors attending this approach: "This technological breakthrough is unique in that it offers two critically distinct advantages over any conventional therapy:

Rapid adjustment to conform to any future virus. As flu and cold strains change over time, however imperceptibly, a new treatment is necessitated. That's why last year's flu vaccine is often ineffective against this year's flu strain. On the other hand, our technology can be a game-changer as we endeavor to simply and rapidly adjust to the targeted antigens and to conform to any mutations. In our methodology, no vaccines or internal medicines are required and, therefore, side-effects are virtually eliminated. Our extracorporeal "treatment" is performed outside the body, much like a dialysis machine. The cleansed blood is then returned to the patient after the dangerous elements are removed. No pills or chemicals are administered to the patient. For this reason, we anticipate an accelerated FDA review process."

Mohammed Zulfiquar, a world renowned inventor (holder of over 100 patents) and Founder and CEO of Datatecnics, a privately held UK-based company, stated, "We are excited to apply our unique nano laser capabilities and magnification technology to the extracorporeal treatment process to help defeat the coronavirus pandemic."

William A. Hartman, President & CEO of Premier Biomedical, Inc., added, "We believe we have a unique, viable approach in that we are combining two proven technologies - Premier Biomedical's ability, along with our research university partner, to develop complexing agents to target and bind to specific disease-causing antigens, and Datatecnics' extensive capabilities in nano science and laser systems. The urgency in overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the entire multi-company team's efforts to produce results, and we are doing everything possible to deliver in the shortest period of time."

Technology Health, Inc., formerly Halberd, Inc., facilitated the cooperative relationship between Premier Biomedical and Datatecnics and has acquired the patented technology for extracorporeal treatment of COVID-19.

About Technology Health, Inc.

Technology Health, Inc. (HALB), formerly Halberd, Inc., is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market and intends to be a fully reporting entity. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology (U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287) and the exclusive rights to the provisional patents "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus".

About Datatecnics Corp., Ltd.

Datatecnics is a privately held UK-based company, established in 2011. The founder and holder of over one hundred patents, Mohammed Zulfiquair, invented CIPPS (Critical Infrastructure Pipeline Protection System) technology that converts dumb metal surfaces into intelligent self-reporting infrastructure which can communicate big data via M2M (Machine to Machine) or to central control systems. The company is a leader in printed sensors and nano science.

About Premier Biomedical, Inc.

Premier Biomedical, Inc. (OTC-PINK:BIEI) is a research-based publicly traded company that intends to discover and develop medical treatments for a wide range of diseases in humans. Premier has obtained, via exclusive license agreements, the technology behind three granted US Patents, multiple pending provisional patents. Founded in 2010, Premier has partnered with the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). In 2016, the company began developing a line of all-natural pain relief products which they began selling in early 2017 to address the rising opioid addiction problem. The company's R&D efforts are centered in El Paso, TX, and their business offices are in Western Pennsylvania. The Company is a fully-reporting issuer whose common stock trades on the OTC marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the ticker symbol "BIEI." For more information please visit our websites: http://www.premierbiomedical.com and http://www.painreliefmeds.com

