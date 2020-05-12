Infiniti Research's team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infinitipresents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plans to navigate the crisis.

Healthcare market segmentation is a relatively new concept. It provides insights into the behavior of healthcare consumers in an environment where healthcare is moving rapidly towards patient-centered care which is premised on individuals becoming more active participants in managing their healthcare plans. Awareness of consumer preferences must be taken into consideration by companies in the healthcare industry to encourage and support consumer engagement in healthcare. Based on our expertise in helping several healthcare organizations cater to their consumer needs effectively.

According to healthcare industry experts at Infiniti Research, healthcare market segmentation is crucial for providers to:

Strategizing for patient engagement

Effective healthcare marketing

Formulating a service distribution strategy

New product or service development

