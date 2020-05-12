CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI has made surprising progress despite COVID-19. The company reported Evomela sales of $3.37m in Q120, significantly exceeding our expectations. This is the highest single quarter revenue to date (out of three since its August 2019 approval in China). The impact of COVID-19 on sales appears to be low thus far, or at least surpassed by the underlying growth. Moreover, the company continued to advance its development programs CNCT19 and CID-103 at a steady pace.

