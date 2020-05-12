Collette Mcdonald: Housing Crash... How Bad Will It Be? Collette McDonald Top Nationally Recognized Real Estate Expert Shares Her Predictions

Collette & Associates Real Estate Experts, A well-known service-focused Real Estate Group, redefines the real estate industry that sets an example of providing clients a top-notched service using innovative technology in buying and selling homes and shares thoughts and advice in making wise decisions in the real estate industry especially during this COVID-19 Pandemic

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / History is known to repeat itself and when it comes to cycles in the housing market, things are no different.

Collette McDonald has been watching these cycles for 20 years and has built her career around informing her clients on strategies that will protect their investments. Her message right now is simple. Your house will not be as valuable as it is today in 12 months. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment is climbing at an unprecedented rate which some experts say may exceed statistics from the Great Depression. Forbearance rates have hit 6% and lenders are changing their criteria for loan eligibility.

If history is any indication these factors will lead to a crash and Collette wants to help you come up with a personal strategy to take advantage of this down market. If you own a property and plan on upgrading in the next year or two, now is a perfect time to sell. Otherwise, you may not see any equity for 4-5 years.

Collette is in the top 1% of realtors in Atlanta with over $300 million in sales. She has been featured as a real estate expert on HGTV shows like, Design to Sell, My First Place, and Bang for the Buck. She has also won many awards including the Atlanta Board of Realtors Top 10 Team in both the volume and units category, and was the Official Realtor of the Atlanta Falcons Football Team for three years straight.

Collette runs her own LLC, Collette and Associates powered by eXp virtual brokerage where she and her team bring local expertise to Atlantians who are in search of a new home. Serving her clients personal and financial needs is what brings her joy in life and fuels her passion for real estate. Now more than ever, it is important to have a realtor you can trust who will watch your back. Collette is committed to serving your housing needs, whether you want to buy, sell, or cash out and refinance. She has in-depth knowledge of the entire metro Atlanta real estate market, with years of focus on Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Decatur, Buckhead, and Dunwoody.

Collette's passion for real estate stems from the American dream. She wants you to have the white picket fence; to teach your children to ride their bike through the neighborhood, and be an important thread in your community. She also understands the thrill of independence and wants her clients to feel that through passive income and diversifying investments.

Before her children go to school each day, Collette reminds them of her favorite quote; Work will win, when wishing won't. And winners do what they don't want to do, when they don't want to do it. It is a simple truth, but an important one if you are in Collette's business. She is always working harder than the next person and watching out for her clients best interest. Nobody could have seen this pandemic coming, but Collette is using the lessons she learned in 2008 to predict where your equity could be in the very near future.

We are all in this together, and Collette is the expert you want during this challenging time.

