Sales Analytics sales analytics solutions | sales data analytics

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of its latest sales analytics solutions for a leading retail banking client. The retail banking client wanted to better connect with the customers and deliver services at an affordable rate of interest. With the help of the sales force analytics solutions offered by Quantzig, the client was able to address real-time financial needs based on customers' expectations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005654/en/

sales analytics engagement summary (Graphic: Business Wire)

Acquiring customers is an expensive affair, especially for new companies since it involves spending on marketing initiatives and sales consultations. By utilizing insights obtained from a sales analysis report, companies can analyze the changing market dynamics. Get in touch to learn more about the benefits of sales data analytics.

Today, the financial industry is shifting toward a customer-centric environment by offering diversified services to the customers in the form of savings accounts, mortgages, and loans. In the retail banking space, customers are at the forefront for effective banking operations to take place and for the same, renowned financial services are planning to reach out to a wide customer base. From retirement plans to educational savings plans for children, renowned companies in the retail banking space are offering customized banking services to meet the target audiences. To target potential customers and offer better visibility in the retail banking space, renowned companies are leveraging sales force analytics solutions. With the aid of sales force analytics, leading retail banking firms can personalize their customer's banking experience and offer personalized experiences to the customers.

The Business Challenge

A renowned client in the retail banking firm with a considerable number of service offerings was facing certain predicaments delivering better visibility into their services offered. The retail banking client wanted to better connect with the customers and deliver services at an affordable rate of interest. The problems included:

Inability to understand the customers

Lack of analytics skills to make data driven decisions

"Sales data analytics not only help businesses anticipate what their clients' needs will be but can also help them develop targeted campaigns to drive sales and profitability," says a sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

Not many organizations today understand the true potential of predictive sales data analytics and what it can do for their organization. Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn what it can do for your organization.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

With the help of the sales force analytics engagement offered by Quantzig, the renowned retail banking client was able to address real-time financial needs based on customers' expectations. Also, the sales force analytics solution helped the client effectively manage different banking workflows and processes.

The sales analytics solutions empowered the client to:

Improve sales performance by 10% and enhance business performance

Gain better insights into the marketing performance and the impact on sales revenue

When it comes to your devising a sales strategy, it's often a good idea to revisit the market mix regularly. And who better than a sales analytics expert can guide in doing so? Speak to our analytics experts to learn more.

Quantzig's sales analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing customers' engagement with the products and generate better ROI

Measuring relative campaign effectiveness and its impact on the bottom-line

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

Owing to our expertise in supporting clients from across industries we are best positioned to use our domain knowledge and analytics capabilities to serve your interest. Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform to learn more about our predictive sales data analytics capabilities.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005654/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us