Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that IRRAS AB, company registration number 556872-7134, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Irras AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the liquidity requirements will be met and that IRRAS AB's prospectus is approved, first day of trading is expected to May 20, 2020. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 66,281,340 shares. Short Name: IRRAS ----------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0008321202 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 145951 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 66,281,340 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP ----------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap ----------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities intraday cross CCP/2 ----------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ----------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 4000 Health Care ----------------------------------- Supersector code: 4500 Health Care ----------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.