Innovative Medicines Canada: Canada's Innovative Medicines Industry Supporting Patients, Healthcare Workers During COVID-19 Outbreak

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / In response to the global outbreak of COVID-19, Innovative Medicines Canada's (IMC) members have come together like never before. From donations of personal protective equipment for front-line workers, and collaborations designed to speed up the discovery of effective treatments for the virus and vaccines to stop its spread, to freeing up medically-trained employees to volunteer in the healthcare systems, every company is doing something to support Canada's response to COVID-19.

"Our industry is a global one, and it is very competitive. But these are unique times and our members are working together like never before," said IMC's President, Pamela Fralick. "I've never been prouder of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry than I am today. Our members' quick, collaborative and comprehensive response to this global crisis demonstrates their commitment to helping, while reinforcing just how important the industry is to Canada's health care systems."

While discovering potential tests, treatments and vaccines remains the priority for IMC's members, they also recognize that now is not a good time for non-COVID-19 patients to be in hospital. That is why many of IMC's members are taking steps to ensure that patients continue to have access to essential medications and other treatments.

While IMC member companies had compassionate care and patient support programs in place before COVID-19, the crisis has created even greater need and the industry has responded. For instance, companies are ensuring that patients continue to have access to the treatments they need by providing medicines free of charge to patients in Canada who have lost prescription drug coverage due to loss of employment related to COVID-19.

Other companies are offering home delivery of their products so that patients do not have to expose themselves to infection by going to a pharmacy or hospital. Still others are making their products available free-of-charge to qualified patients in provinces where their product has yet to be reimbursed by provincial governments. These are only some of the ways the industry is responding to the unique circumstances created by the COVID-19 crisis.

"Many of our members were already providing compassionate support to patients using their medications or treatments, while others have introduced new initiatives in response to COVID-19. It is just one more example of how our industry is finding ways to respond to a truly unprecedented, global health crisis," added Fralick.

Learn more about how our member companies are contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

