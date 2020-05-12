sales demand planning sales plan and demand plan

Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of their latest sales demand planning engagement for a UK based retail company. The client wanted to reduce their average percentage error in demand forecasting and improve productivity. The demand and capacity planning experts at Quantzig developed a robust demand and capacity planning framework to understand the core business challenges of the client.

Demand and capacity planning is an important method that helps companies to monitor and improve their inventory management. The growing popularity of demand and capacity planning can be attributed to its ability to simplify the logistics value chain by integrating smarter demand forecasting and predictive analytics into the process of capacity planning.

The Business Challenge

A U.K. based leading retail player wanted to reduce the percentage error in their demand forecasting approach. Due to the inconsistent nature of their existing demand and capacity planning processes, they were not able to manage their inventory stocks and ensure the easy availability of high-demand products. The client wanted to reduce their average percentage error in demand forecasting and improve productivity. Also, they wanted to understand and analyze the demand patterns across various regions. With the help of demand and capacity planning solutions, the client was looking to coordinate their capacity planning efforts in different countries, including rationalizing SKU's, and consolidating suppliers to enhance their inventory management system.

"Analytics-based sales plan and demand plan strategies help businesses to gain better visibility into factors affecting their supply chain and also provides actionable insights relevant to actual scenarios," says a sales analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The demand and capacity planning experts at Quantzig developed a robust demand and capacity planning framework to understand the core business challenges of the client. The framework included recommendations for capacity management and safety stock optimization.

The sales demand planning solutions empowered the client to:

Improve the accuracy in demand forecasting by 15%

Optimize supply chain operation

Quantzig's pricing analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Overcome out-of-stock scenarios

Improve production capacity and inventory management capabilities

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

