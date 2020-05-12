Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020 12-May-2020 / 17:04 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. COMBINED ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING MAY 5, 2020 Number of shareholders present or reprensented to 251 the meeting: Number of shareholder shares present or represented 17,801,505 to the meeting: Number of shareholder votes present or reprensented 22,074,058 to the meeting: GENERAL QUORUM reached Resolutions Result Votes For Against Forbearance cast (in (in (in (in number number number number and and and and proportion propor proporti proport of votes tion on of ion of cast) of votes votes votes cast)) cast) cast) RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS'MEETING 1. Review and Adopted 22,074 22,028,4 - 45,602 approval of ,058 56 the statutory financial statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 80.59% 100.00% 0.21% 2. Appropriation Adopted 22,074 21,818,0 256,033 - of earnings ,058 25 for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 80.59% 98.84% 1.16% 3. Review and Adopted 22,074 22,028,4 - 45,602 approval of ,058 56 the Consolidated Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2019 80.59% 100.00% 0.21% 4. Review and Adopted 22,074 22,073,5 - 548 approval of ,058 10 agreements subject to Article L. 225-38 of the French Commercial Code 80.59% 100.00% 0.00% 5. Approval of Adopted 22,039 21,036,3 1,002,1 548 the ,058 64 46 compensation policy for the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 80.59% 95.45% 4.55% 0.00% 6. Approval of Adopted 22,073 22,046,8 2,383 23,856 the ,058 19 compensation policy for the directors 80.59% 99.99% 0.01% 0.11% 7. Approval of Adopted 22,039 21,721,3 286,177 32,523 the payment ,058 58 of the fixed, variable and exceptional components of the total compensation and benefi ts of any kind paid during the year ended November 30, 2019 or awarded to the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the same fiscal year 80.59% 98.70% 1.29% 0.15% 8. Approval of Adopted 22,074 22,030,8 42,623 548 information ,058 87 mentioned in Article L. 225-37-3 I. of the French Commercial Code 80.59% 99.81% 0.19% 0.00% 9. Ratification Adopted 22,074 22,047,4 26,573 - of the ,058 85 co-optation of André Martinez as director 80.59% 99.88% 0.12% 10. Authorization Adopted 22,074 22,056,6 - 17,436 to be granted ,058 22 to the Board of Directors, for a period of 18 months, for the Company to buy back its own shares 80.59% 100.00% 0.08% 21. Powers to Adopted 22,074 22,074,0 - - complete ,058 58 formalities 80.59% 100.00% RESOLUTIONS SUBMITTED TO EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 11. Adoptée 22,074, 22,049, 25,025 - 058 033 Authorization to be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to cancel shares held by the Company following the buyback of its shares 80.59% 99.89% 0.11% 12. Delegation of Adopted 22,074, 22,008, 65,616 - authority to 058 442 be granted to the Board of Directors, for a period of 26 months, to issue shares and/or securities convertible into equity securities to be issued by the Company, without preemptive subscription rights for shareholders, to participants in the group's Company Savings Plan(s) up to a maximum amount of 3% of the share capital 80.59% 99.70% 0.30% 13. Authorization Adopted 22,074, 20,605, 1,468,4 80 to be granted 058 508 70 to the Board of Directors, for a period of 38 months, to award bonus shares to be issued or already issued to employees and/or executive corporate offi cers of the Company and related entities 80.59% 93.35% 6.65% 0.00% Résolutions Résultat Voix Pour Contre Abstention exprimé es (en (en (en (en nombre nombre nombre nombre et en et en et en et en proportion proport proport proport des voix ion des ion des ion des exprimées) voix voix voix exprimé exprimé exprimé es) es) es) 14. Amendment of Adopted 22,074, 21,907, 166,760 - Article 10 058 298 bis of the bylaws 80.59% 99.24% 0.75% 15. Amendment of Adopted 22,074, 21 907 166,760 - the bylaws - 058 298 insertion of an Article 10 ter 80.59% 99.24% 0.75% 16. Amendment of Rejected 22,074, 13,308, 8,765,4 - Article 24 of 058 559 99 the bylaws relating to the dividends - introduction of a loyalty dividend 80.59% 60.29% 39.71% 17. Amendment of Rejected 22,074, 13,190, 8,883,4 - Article 7 of 058 622 36 the bylaws of the Company 80.59% 59.76% 40.24% 18. Amendment of Adopted 22,074, 21,907, 166,760 40 Article 11 of 058 258 the bylaws of the Company 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 19. Amendment of Adopted 22,074, 166,760 40 Article 12 of 058 the bylaws of the Company 21,907, 258 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% 0.00% 20. Amendment of Adopted 22,074, 21,907, 166,785 Article 16 of 058 273 the bylaws of the company 80.59% 99.24% 0.76% - 