Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of their latest trade spend analysis engagement for a renowned personal care product manufacturer. The client wanted to seek ways to improve forecast accuracy and enhance the process efficiency and productivity. The engagement helped the client create a trade calendar based on the business rules, constraints, and goals

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005669/en/

Trade Spend Analysis (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get in touch and learn more about how we help you in an actionable trade spend analysis and to profitably optimize your trade spend.

In today's competitive market space, major retailers in the personal care products space are investing heavily in product differentiation to derive tangible benefits in terms of increased sales, improved profits, and market share. Therefore, it becomes pivotal for any organization to optimize their current promotions plans with the aid of an advanced trade promotion optimization solution. Also, in today's competitive retail market landscape, the basic paradigm of any trade promotion for personal care products will be to focus on the efforts to improve trade promotion strategies and results.

The Business Challenge

A renowned personal care products manufacturer with a considerable number of manufacturing units spread across the globe was facing predicaments generating revenues from trade promotions. The personal care products company wanted to seek ways to improve forecast accuracy and enhance the process efficiency and productivity.

Generate revenue from trade promotions

Inability to enhance business efficiency

"Trade spend analysis helps retailers in the personal care products space generate the desired sales volume without exceeding the trade budget," says a trade spend analysis expert from Quantzig.

Request a free brochure of our analytics solutions to learn more about our trade spend analysis offerings.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The trade promotion optimization solution offered by Quantzig helped the personal care products company effectively optimize the trade spending across their product portfolio. Also, by leveraging predictive analytics, the personal care products manufacturer was able to gain insights into the historical data to effectively forecast sales.

The trade spend analysis solutions empowered the client to:

Optimize trade spend

Diagnose trade spending effectiveness and opportunities to improve their bottom-line

Talk to our analytics experts to gain in-depth insights on how an analytics-driven price optimization approach can help you improve sales and gain market leadership.

Quantzig's trade spend analysis solutions offered predictive insights on:

Allocated 14% of its total revenue to trade promotion activities

Increased forecasting accuracy and optimized promotional spend

Comparatively analyzed the base and incremental volume growth

Measured and enhanced process efficiency and productivity

Estimated the effectiveness of forecasting and trade tactics

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

Sales and Operational Planning Analytics Sales Analysis and Forecasting Sales Force Effectiveness Trade Spend Analysis

Gain limited-time complimentary access to our analytics platform and discover the true potential of trade spend analysis in improving process efficiency and productivity.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005669/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us