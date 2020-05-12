Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of their latest trade spend optimization analysis for the CPG industry. The consumer products industry has been struggling with how to find the right trade spend optimization strategy to not only boost its sales but to make a lasting impact on its customer base.

The sales team of any consumer products company will experience positive changes, only if it comes to terms that success in the industry is a mix of cross-channel marketing, trade sales promotion, trade marketing, trade promotion management, along with trade spend optimization. Until recently the trade spend optimization has failed to draw enough profits for organizations, emerging as a challenge rather than a solution for the players in the industry. Lack of focused data is one prime reason behind this condition.

Lessons from Trade Spend Optimization

Custom fit is the right fit: Industry experts at Quantzig strongly believe that the only way to come out of the trade spend optimization conundrum is to switch to methodologies which are appropriate to that consumer products company. Unlike the one-size fits all approach, the custom fit approach is more driven towards picking up the most useful data from the trade promotion analytics and utilizing it to reach actionable insights which will empower the sales as well as the marketing teams to revamp, relaunch, and refocus, the entire business strategy. Flexible analytics: Fluid data backed with flexible analytics is the key to building a highly customized solution for specific manufacturers. Techniques like machine learning, neural networks, and decision tree learning have been employed by major players in the consumer products industry to leverage the market to their advantage.

"The right trade spend optimization solution accurately captures existing business constraints and conditions and provides optimal promotion plans, thus, allowing better management of trade spend, making it possible for a retailer to develop innovative promotions," says a trade spend optimization expert from Quantzig.

Benefits of Trade Spend Optimization

Trade spend optimization helps an organization to combat challenges such as resource scarcity and inefficiency trade spends

Allows better management of trade spend and budget allocation

Enables to design innovation promotional activities

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

