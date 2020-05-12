Verimatrix partners with Jscrambler, combining industry-leading JavaScript protection with Verimatrix's easily-deployed application shielding solutions

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), today announced a partnership with Jscrambler that will add the company's leading JavaScript protection technologies to the Verimatrix family of award-winning Application Shielding solutions.

The partnership aims to further bolster security across countless industries that demand the most powerful yet customer-friendly technologies to fight against criminals using rapidly-evolving attacks on application code, including techniques such as reverse engineering, tampering, abuse and intrusion all of which can occur via web browser.

The attacks often lead to onerous IP theft, data exfiltration and reputational damage that often could be prevented by implementing enterprise-grade obfuscation, code locks and self-defending technology. Both Verimatrix and Jscrambler are proven, time-tested providers of these security solutions, and this partnership combines Jscrambler's acclaimed JavaScript expertise with Verimatrix's vast portfolio of in-app protection solutions.

"Verimatrix is consistently praised as an application shielding innovator that offers powerful countermeasures against these latest attack techniques that can result in devastating consequences," said Martin Bergenwall, SVP of Product Management at Verimatrix. "This partnership allows us to offer JavaScript in-app protection to both existing and prospective customers seeking to fortify their web applications. It's an honor to partner with a fellow industry leader such as Jscrambler to make this possible and close-off another potential pathway for hackers."

"As a proven leader that has helped set the bar for the industry, Verimatrix is a company that we are proud to join forces with to raise the bar even higher by extending its reach to include JavaScript code," said Carlos Rocha Gonçalves, Head of Marketing and Sales at Jscrambler. "Organizations today have web, hybrid and native applications -- and by combining Jscrambler and Verimatrix best-of-breed capabilities we are able to offer a complete set of sophisticated defensive solutions to keep all types of code tamper-proof, self-defensive and concealed."

To learn more about Verimatrix's security solutions, visit www.verimatrix.com/solutions/code-protection.

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler provides enterprise-grade security solutions that enable JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also providing complete visibility over client-side attacks, including DOM tampering, web supply chain attacks like Magecart, and customer hijacking. Jscrambler is trusted by the Fortune 500 and some of the most innovative companies in the world, in sectors such as finance, e-commerce, media, and gaming. Visit www.jscrambler.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX), formerly known as Inside Secure, is a global provider of innovative, customer-friendly cybersecurity solutions that protect content, devices, software and applications across multiple markets. Many of the world's largest service providers and leading innovators trust Verimatrix to protect systems that people depend on every day. With more than 20 years of experience and the top minds in the industry, the company is uniquely positioned to understand and proactively anticipate security and business challenges for customers. Verimatrix partners to provide innovative, customer-friendly solutions that are cost-effective, easy to deploy and supported with responsive customer service teams based worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

