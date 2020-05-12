10 Ways Airlines Encourage Travellers to Return by Creating Confidence in the Time of COVID-19

CarTrawler-sponsored report offers recovery advice for the travel industry with examples from Emirates, Etihad, Hilton, Korean Air, United, and Xiamen Airlines

SHOREWOOD, Wis. and DUBLIN, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This report is written to help those working at airlines and in the travel industry sort through the issue of traveller confidence and how it can be restored. Individual airlines, hotels, vacation rentals, car hire, airport transfers, and sightseeing companies are already making decisions to ensure the safety of their customers, which will also increase traveller confidence in the industry. This confidence will be built in layers, and here are some of the examples provided in the report:

Emirates prohibits large carry-on bags in an effort to reduce congestion in the aisles while boarding and deplaning, and to speed the process.

prohibits large carry-on bags in an effort to reduce congestion in the aisles while boarding and deplaning, and to speed the process. Etihad Airways is trialling new passenger screening kiosks to help identify travellers at the early phases of COVID-19 infection.

Airways is trialling new passenger screening kiosks to help identify travellers at the early phases of COVID-19 infection. Hilton introduced an exceptional branding and operations platform in partnership with Lysol and the Mayo Clinic to boost guest confidence in hotel accommodations.

introduced an exceptional branding and operations platform in partnership with Lysol and the Mayo Clinic to boost guest confidence in hotel accommodations. Korean Air has implemented temperature checks for all passengers boarding aircraft at Seoul Incheon Airport.

has implemented temperature checks for all passengers boarding aircraft at Seoul Incheon Airport. United is integrating electrostatic spraying into its cleaning procedures on all flights.

is integrating electrostatic spraying into its cleaning procedures on all flights. Xiamen Airlines has an inflight separation zone for ill passengers in the aft cabin.

Flight Plan 2020: Creating Traveller Confidence in the Time of COVID was released today as a free 17-page report sponsored by CarTrawler. The full report is available at https://bit.ly/2yLpa0O

"We are starting to see more positive signs across the travel industry and countries accounting for 85% of world GDP are now past their peak of new cases, this in itself is a precursor to easing restrictions on travel bans. At CarTrawler, our focus is to work with our airline & travel partners to ensure we are supporting them in their preparations for the return of travel - with their customers being at the core of these arrangements," said Aileen McCormack, Chief Commercial Officer at CarTrawler, speaking in Dublin today. "Regaining consumer confidence in travel is the key to regenerating the industry, be that business or leisure. Travel is certainly facing turbulent times, but our industry will get through this. The innovations we see within the report set us apart from other industries, alongside our ability to change to support our customers during the pandemic."

About CarTrawler

CarTrawler is the leading B2B provider of car rental and mobility solutions to the global travel industry. CarTrawler brings opportunities to life through an online marketplace connecting their partners, customers and mobility suppliers. CarTrawler's end-to-end technology platform expands our airline and travel partners' offering to their customers, creating substantial ancillary revenue opportunities. CarTrawler provide unrivalled breadth and depth of content worldwide, including car rental, private airport transfer and ride-hailing services. CarTrawler creates innovative, data-led solutions for some of the largest travel brands in the world, including American Express, Alaska Airlines, easyJet, eDreams ODIGEO, Hotels.com, KLM, TravelStart and Emirates. As a B2B company CarTrawler focus solely on helping their airline and travel partners build their brands, not our own.

CarTrawler was established in 2004. Our headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in New York and Melbourne. For more information visit www.cartrawler.com.

About IdeaWorksCompany

IdeaWorksCompany boosts airline profits through innovations in ancillary revenue, a la carte pricing, and loyalty marketing. The firm was founded in 1996 and has an international client list of airlines and other travel industry firms in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. IdeaWorksCompany enjoys a reputation as a global resource for ancillary revenue strategy, on-site executive workshops, and research reports. Learn more at IdeaWorksCompany.com.