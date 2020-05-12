Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.05.2020
Extrem unterbewertete neue Anlagechance im Psychedelika-Sektor!
WKN: 3964 ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol:  
PR Newswire
12.05.2020 | 17:57
BH Macro Limited - Potential Treasury Share Sales

PR Newswire

London, May 12

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Potential Treasury Share Sales

12 May 2020

Further to publication on 12 May 2020 of the estimated net asset value per share of each class of the Company's shares as at 7 May 2020, the Company confirms that it may sell Sterling shares at a price of 3308 pence per share and US Dollar shares at a price of $34.40 per share, reflecting a 2% premium to the estimated net asset value per share of each class as at 7 May 2020. All sales will be of shares currently held by the Company in treasury.

Unless otherwise announced by the Company, the Company may sell shares at this price until 18 May 2020. Investors wishing to participate in any sale should contact the Company's brokers, J.P. Morgan Cazenove.

Company website: www.bhmacro.com

Enquiries:

J.P. Morgan Cazenove
Tel: +44 (0)207 742 8805
Email: charlotte.r.crowe@jpmorgan.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

© 2020 PR Newswire
