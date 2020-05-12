The Rohatyn Group ("TRG"), an emerging markets focused asset management firm, today announced that it has completed an investment in Optimapharm d.d. ("Optimapharm" or the "Company"), to establish a partnership with the company's founders Gordana Greguric Cicak and Igor Cicak. Optimapharm is a contract research organization ("CRO") managing clinical trials on behalf of leading biotech, pharma and medical devices companies in 22 countries throughout Europe.

Founded in 2006 in Croatia, Optimapharm is a full service mid-sized CRO with expertise in managing trials across Europe, providing tailored solutions and offering differentiated access to patients. With premium professional services and competitive costs at high industry standards, the Company has had a repeat business rate of over 95%. With TRG's investment, Optimapharm will seek to continue to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions.

"Optimapharm is a highly attractive business that provides a unique offering in the European CRO space, leveraging its roots in South-East Europe. We believe that they are well-positioned for continued growth given the increasing prevalence of clinical trial services outsourcing across many important market segments, including oncology, an area in which they have a particular expertise," said Colin Clark, TRG's Head of EMEA Private Markets Investing and TRG Director Harold Chatelus. "CROs are increasingly acting as strategic advisors, actively proposing clinical study design advice and focusing on optimizing processes. We are proud to support the Company's next chapter as well as the development of innovative treatments by Optimapharm's clients."

Nick Rohatyn, CEO of TRG added, "Optimapharm is a high-growth, pan-regional business that fits perfectly with the rest of TRG's portfolio. We believe strongly that the Company has the potential to be a leading player in the European CRO space thanks to its strong brand and dedication to high-quality service for its blue-chip clients around the world."

Gordana Greguric Cicak, founder and CEO, and Igor Cicak, founder and Chairman, commented, "We are tremendously proud of the growth achieved by the team at Optimapharm, particularly in the last 18 months, which saw a rate of geographic expansion unprecedented in the firm's history. TRG's investment will accelerate the next phase in the Company's development through further regional expansion and bolt-on acquisitions. We look forward to continuing our growth in partnership with The Rohatyn Group and leveraging the team's expertise."

About TRG

Founded in 2002, The Rohatyn Group is an emerging markets focused asset management firm headquartered in New York, with offices around the globe including Boston, Singapore, Rotorua, Mumbai, New Delhi, London, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima, and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.rohatyngroup.com

