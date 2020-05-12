YuLife Partners With Virgin Experience Days to Enhance Employee Benefit Program

Incentive-based life insurance provider YuLife partners with market leader in gift experiences to offer users enriching rewards for participating in app-based wellness activities

LONDON, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- YuLife , the company pioneering a new type of group life insurance by encouraging members to live their best lives, today announced a new partnership with Virgin Experience Days , the UK market leader in gift experiences. As part of the partnership, Virgin's new range of 'stay at home experiences' will be available to be earned by YuLife members, alongside the full range of traditional experiences the company offers.

YuLife is the first group life insurance provider to engage with employees by rewarding them for healthy lifestyle changes. The YuLife app, built using game mechanics, provides members with vouchers and deals from leading lifestyle brands in return for completing everyday wellness activities, such as walking, running, meditation or mindfulness.

Recognising the need to offer at-home experiences suited to social distancing, Virgin Experience Days has pivoted its strategy for the months ahead to provide interactive online events, which chimes well with YuLife's aim of supporting employees to maintain their wellbeing even while working from home and under lockdown. YuLife's partnership with Virgin Experience Days began 11th May and they will soon be hosting a special online home cookery workshop with Ann Hood, a former contestant on BBC Masterchef and owner of Ann's Smart School of Cookery . Follow YuLife on LinkedIn to be the first to hear.

"We are always looking for way to inspire our members with new experiences to enhance their lives and Virgin Experience Days is a great partner to achieve this," said Sammy Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of YuLife. The breadth of online experiences on offer from interior design to gardening to cooking courses provides a way for our members to continue to develop and learn while we are all social distancing."

"The current pandemic has forced the entire leisure industry to rethink its priorities and diversify the services they offer," said Richard Hurd-Wood, CEO of Virgin Experience Days. "We're proud to partner with an insurance provider so committed to using gifts and rewards as a means to stimulate wellbeing and enhance employee health. Quality offerings now, while times are tough, will be remembered in the long term, and we are excited to contribute to inspiring people's lives as we come through the crisis together."

YuLife already partners with the UK's best-known brands, including ASOS, Avios, M&S, Fitbit, Nike and John Lewis, to provide users with the services and gifts which they most want and need. YuLife's partnership with Virgin Experience Days is an example of YuLife's commitment to identifying partners with the potential to meet its users' expectations.

About YuLife

YuLife is the first digital life insurance company on a mission to inspire life. YuLife transforms old-fashioned employee benefits into life-enhancing experiences every employee will value and use. The YuLife app uses behavioural science and game mechanics to reward people for living well and provides direct access to virtual GP's and mental health support. The result is a highly engaging proposition that drives lasting healthy habits as well as actionable HR insights for businesses. YuLife was founded in 2016 and is backed by serial investors and top VCs including Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe and Anthemis Exponential Ventures. The company is headquartered in London.

About Virgin Experience Days

Launched in 1988, Virgin Experience Days is the leading UK provider of gift experiences. Whether it's a birthday, a thank you, a farewell or a just because they deserve it - there's an experience to make it exceptional.

From short breaks, spa days and Michelin-starred fine dining, to adrenaline-fuelled driving days, skydives and balloon flights, Virgin Experience Days has over 2,000 weird and wonderful ways to celebrate every occasion.