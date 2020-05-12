Quantzig, a premier analytics solutions provider announced the completion of their latest pharma sales force effectiveness for the US pharma industry.In recent years, the US pharma industry has recorded a reduction in the sales workforce and a corresponding decline in overall sales. This has adversely impacted core business operations in the pharma industry, paving the way for a major paradigm shift in the organizational structure, especially around the methods for improving sales.

The drastic decline in sales has encouraged pharma companies to realign their sales structure with the corporate strategy to improve sales force effectiveness. In line with this transformation, pharma companies in the US are now pressurized to generate higher profits with lower sales resources. Quantzig's sales force effectiveness solutions can help you do just that by creating strategic relationships with customers to deliver long term profitable sales growth and achieve short term sales targets.

Our sales analytics experts have identified three new opportunities that can help pharma companies to focus on the core fundamentals of sales force effectiveness that is required to drive a more predictable sales performance:

Understand and analyze factors that define sales performance

Optimize the sales coverage model based on product maturity

Fix linear sales models

"In order to achieve sales force effectiveness, pharma companies must focus on three key areas such as strategy, execution and capabilities," says a pharma sales force effectiveness expert from Quantzig.

Why Choose Quantzig as Your Sales Force Effectiveness Solutions Provider

With business needs changing dynamically and customer demands evolving rapidly, pharma companies must focus on improving sales force effectiveness to stay afloat. But it's crucial to note that sales force effectiveness is not a one-time initiative but an ongoing process that deserves more profound perception and broader adoption to increase profitable sales. We understand the business needs of our clients which is why we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of sales analytics solutions to redesign sales strategies and devise tactical methodologies to reinforce sales force effectiveness and boost sales by ensuring the sales force is well-positioned to succeed through post-sales support capabilities.

Quantzig's Sales Force Effectiveness Capabilities

Sales Force Effectiveness KPIs and Metrics

Sales Force Productivity

Incentive Compensation and Planning

Sales Funnel Analytics

Sales Channel Attribution Analytics

Our Sales Analytics Capabilities:

1. Sales and Operational Planning Analytics

2. Sales Analysis and Forecasting

3. Sales Force Effectiveness

4. Trade Spend Analysis

