Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: Dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended november 30 2019 12-May-2020 / 19:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Paris, May 12 2020 the dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended November 30, 2019 The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held in closed session on May 5, 2020, under the chairmanship of Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR 1.75 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2019. Agenda: June 8, 2020 Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment June 9, 2020 Record date for dividend payment June 10, 2020 Payment of the dividend in cash. This press release is available on the website: www.kaufmanbroad.fr [1] Contacts Chief Financial Officer Press Relations Bruno Coche +33 (1) 41 43 44 73 infos-invest@ketb.com Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti +33 (6) 72 42 66 24 / ecacitti@ketb.com About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand. The Kaufman & Broad Universal Registration Document was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority ("AMF") under No. 20-0231 on March 31, 2020. It is available on the AMF (www.amf-france.org [2]) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr [3]) websites. It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business activities, results, and outlook, as well as the associated risk factors. Kaufman & Broad specifically draws attention to the risk factors set out in Chapter 1.2 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks might have a material adverse impact on the Kaufman & Broad group's business activities, net assets, financial position, results, and outlook, as well as on the price of Kaufman & Broad's shares. This press release does not amount to, and cannot be construed as amounting to a public offering, a sale offer or a subscription offer, or as intended to seek a purchase or subscription order in any country Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Dividend payment in respect of the financial year ended november 30 2019 Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=ODRNRJSMNM [4] 1042911 12-May-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b5ff3686941975856a758b118e604050&application_id=1042911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=58d927157c3d269cacfc11a89b912b20&application_id=1042911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b40f286580e5a3e4d565d58dfb24fd60&application_id=1042911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f1e2ea5e6211639e12194e1a46bcd5c&application_id=1042911&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

May 12, 2020 13:40 ET (17:40 GMT)