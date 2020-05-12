Not for distribution in the United States, Japan, Canada or Australia

Regulatory News:

Legrand (Paris:LR) today completed a fixed-rate bond issue for an amount of €600 million with a 10-year maturity and an annual coupon of 0.75%.

This operation raises the average maturity of bond debt to 6.7 years, with the next repayment date set for April 19, 2022, for an amount of €400 million.

The success of this issue, subscribed 3.2 times over, demonstrates once again investor confidence in the soundness of Legrand's development model.

Key financial dates:

General Meeting of Shareholders (behind closed doors): May 27, 2020

Ex-dividend date: June 1, 2020

Dividend payment: June 3, 2020

2020 first-half results: July 31, 2020

Quiet period 1 " starts July 1, 2020

Quiet period " starts July 1, 2020 2020 nine-month results: November 5, 2020

Quiet period1" starts October 6, 2020

About Legrand

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 index.

(code ISIN FR0010307819)

https://www.legrandgroup.com

*Eliot is a program launched in 2015 by Legrand to speed up deployment of the Internet of Things in its offering. A result of the group's innovation strategy, Eliot aims to develop connected and interoperable solutions that deliver lasting benefits to private individual users and professionals.

https://www.legrandgroup.com/en/group/eliot-legrands-connected-objects-program

Warnings

This press release is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell securities or a solicitation to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release have not and will not be offered through a public offering and no related documents will be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction.

The circulation, publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any country where such circulation, publication or distribution would be unlawful.

This press release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States (including its territories and dependencies, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia). This press release is not an offer for the sale of the securities of Legrand in the United States or any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the account of or for the benefit of U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the "Securities Act"), without registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to the Securities Act. Legrand does not intend to register the offering, in whole or in part, in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

1 Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005792/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Legrand

Ronan Marc

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53

ronan.marc@legrand.fr



Press relations

Publicis Consultants

Vilizara Lazarova

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 82 46 34

Mob: +33 (0)6 26 72 57 14

vilizara.lazarova@publicisconsultants.com