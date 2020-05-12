SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von AktionärenEQS Group-Ad-hoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Stellungnahme SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von Aktionären12.05.2020 / 20:59 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE IN ANY JURISDICTION, INCLUDING THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN. NEITHER THIS ANNOUNCEMENT NOR ANYTHING CONTAINED HEREIN SHALL FORM THE BASIS OF, OR BE RELIED UPON IN CONNECTION.PressemitteilungInformation über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf von Aktien durch eine Reihe von AktionärenStans, Schweiz, 12 Mai 2020 - SoftwareONE Holding AG gab heute bekannt, dass bis zu 16'000'000 Aktien, die etwa 10% des Aktienkapitals von SoftwareONE ausmachen, von einer Reihe von Aktionären im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens verkauft werden sollen.SoftwareONE wurde darüber informiert, dass KKR, Raiffeisen Informatik, die Erben von Patrick Winter und Beat Curti den Verkauf von insgesamt bis zu 16'000'000 SoftwareONE-Aktien (ca. 10%) im Rahmen eines beschleunigten Bookbuilding-Verfahrens lanciert haben. Die beabsichtigte Transaktion steht in Einklang mit der Vereinbarung unter den Hauptaktionären zur Koordination von Verkäufen, die im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von SoftwareONE im Oktober 2019 abgeschlossen wurde. Beat Curti beteiligt sich an diesem Verkaufsprozess mit einer begrenzten Anzahl von bis zu 3'000'000 Aktien und wird weiterhin mehr als 10% des Aktienkapitals halten. Im Hinblick auf diesen begrenzten Aktienverkauf durch Beat Curti wurde die entsprechende Lock-up-Periode von den Bookrunners des Börsengangs aufgehoben.Die verkaufenden Aktionäre haben einem Lock-up von 60 Tagen zugestimmt, vorbehältlich üblicher Ausnahmen und Zustimmung der Bookrunners. Zudem unterliegen die SoftwareONE-Aktien, die weiterhin von Beat Curti gehalten werden, nach wie vor der 12-monatigen Lock-up-Vereinbarung, die zum Zeitpunkt des Börsengangs abgeschlossen wurde.Credit Suisse AG, J.P. Morgan Securities plc, UBS AG und KKR Capital Markets Partners LLP fungieren als Joint Bookrunners für die Platzierung.Das Ergebnis des Aktienangebots wird nach Abschluss des Bookbuilding-Verfahrens bekannt gegeben. Nach Abwicklung der beabsichtigten Transaktion werden die Gründungsaktionäre Daniel von Stockar, Beat Curti und René Gilli zusammen weiterhin den grössten Anteil an SoftwareONE halten.KONTAKTPanthea Derks, Media Relations Tel. +41 44 832 82 03, panthea.derks@softwareone.comAnna Engvall, Investor Relations Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.comÜBER SOFTWAREONESoftwareONE mit Sitz in der Schweiz ist ein führender globaler Anbieter von End-to-End Software- und Cloud-Technologielösungen. Mit Kompetenzen entlang der gesamten Wertschöpfungskette unterstützt SoftwareONE Unternehmen bei der Konzeption und Umsetzung ihrer Technologiestrategie, beim Kauf der richtigen Software- und Cloud-Lösungen zum richtigen Preis sowie bei der Verwaltung und Optimierung ihres Software-Bestands. Die Angebote von SoftwareONE sind über die eigenentwickelte digitale Plattform PyraCloud verbunden, die Kunden datenbasierte Informationen zur Verfügung stellt. Mit rund 5'400 Mitarbeitenden und Vertriebs- und Dienstleistungskapazitäten in 90 Ländern bietet SoftwareONE rund 65'000 Geschäftskunden Software- und Cloud-Lösungen von mehr als 7'500 Herstellern. Die Aktien von SoftwareONE (SWON) sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter SoftwareONE.com.SoftwareONE Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 StansCAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATIONThis media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the group's future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the group's ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch 
Unternehmen: SoftwareONE Holding AG 
Riedenmatt 4 
6370 Stans 
Schweiz 
Telefon: +41 44 832 41 69 
E-Mail: info.ch@softwareone.com 
Internet: www.softwareone.com 
ISIN: CH0496451508 
Valorennummer: A2PTSZ 
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange 
EQS News ID: 1042935
Ende der Mitteilung EQS Group News-Service
1042935 12.05.2020 CET/CEST