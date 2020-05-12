EQS Group-Media / 2020-05-12 / 20:54 *Media Release * *Medacta Expands its Hip and Shoulder Portfolio with M-Vizion Hip Femoral Modular Revision System and Long Humeral Diaphysis* _CASTEL SAN PIETRO_, _12 May 2020 _- Medacta announced today it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its M-Vizion Femoral Revision System Extension for hip arthroplasty and its Long Humeral Diaphysis for shoulder joint replacement. "Medacta is constantly looking to expand our product offerings to better respond to patient needs. With our products we want to make surgeons more confident in the operating room and contribute to an enhanced patient experience," said Francesco Siccardi, CEO of Medacta. "As we continue to expand our product portfolio, we are committed to delivering solutions that can help optimize surgery, while minimizing recovery time and maximizing implant longevity." *M-Vizion Femoral Modular Revision System: New Options in Hip Revision Arthroplasty* These new products, part of Medacta's Revision Platform, further expand the Medacta Hip offering, adding a broader range of options to the M-Vizion Modular Stem. The educational offering on revision hip replacement is also expanding in parallel with the product portfolio. With an international network of Experts Surgeons, the M.O.R.E. Institute is leading education of revision techniques. Surgeons can master these techniques through the M.O.R.E. Institute's personalized high-level educational pathways. *Long Humeral Diaphysis: More Options for Complex Cases in Shoulder Replacement* The Long Humeral Diaphysis is indicated for shoulder replacement in complex cases or where there is a need for extended distal fixation. The implant, which is available in two lengths to accommodate patient needs, further expands the Medacta Shoulder System offering. With the Long Humeral Diaphysis, the Medacta Shoulder System is increasingly complete with a comprehensive range of short, standard and long stems. The Long Humeral Diaphysis will be introduced into the market in selected centers following the guidelines of Medacta's M.O.R.E. Excellence Clinical Program, a structured process that defines the steps and milestones that are integral to a safe introduction of new Medacta devices. *Important Milestones in a Challenging Period* The FDA clearance for the M-Vizion range extension and the Long Humeral Diaphysis is an important milestone, particularly considering the difficult period which the market is facing due to the Covid-19 impact. Medacta offices have quickly adapted to this new scenario. This successful FDA clearance has been possible thanks to the synergy of the Medacta organization, which has remained continually operational, resilient, and committed to the support of surgeons and patients worldwide. *Contact* Medacta International SA Gianluca Olgiati Senior Director Global Marketing Phone: +41 91 696 60 60 media@medacta.ch *About Medacta* Medacta is an international company specialized in the design and production of innovative orthopaedic products and the development of accompanying surgical techniques for joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta's products and surgical techniques are characterized by innovation. Medacta is a pioneer in developing new offerings on the basis of minimally invasive surgical techniques, in particular its Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery (AMIS) technique for hip replacements. Medacta has leveraged its orthopaedic expertise and comprehensive understanding of the human body to develop the sophisticated MySolutions technology, which offers surgeons highly personalized pre-operative planning and implant placement methodologies by creating advanced personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder and spine procedures. Issuer: Medacta Group SA Key word(s): Research/Technology End of Corporate News Language: English Company: Medacta Group SA Strada Regina 6874 Castel San Pietro Switzerland Phone: +41 91 696 6060 E-mail: info@medacta.ch, investor.relations@medacta.ch Internet: www.medacta.com ISIN: CH0468525222 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1042923 End of News EQS Group Media 1042923 2020-05-12

