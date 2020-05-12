XM Cyber Named a Gartner 'Cool Vendor' in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence

Breach and Attack Simulation Vendor Recognized in Analyst Firm's Research Designed to Highlight Interesting, New and Innovative Vendors, Products and Services

HERZLIYA, Israel, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XM Cyber, the multi-award-winning breach and attack simulation (BAS) leader, was recognized as a "Cool Vendor" in Gartner's May 2020 "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report.

"XM Cyber is proud to be recognized in this Gartner report. To us, being named one of Gartner's 2020 Cool Vendors validates that XM Cyber is really one of a new breed of breach and attack simulation," said Noam Erez, CEO, XM Cyber.

XM Cyber brings innovation to the security industry with patented products that address the unique gaps that arise in large, complex networks. By safely and continuously simulating attacks, XM Cyber exposes real-life security issues that arise from vulnerabilities, human error and misconfigurations. Remediation recommendations are prioritized based on criticality and relation to the customer's most critical assets. The customer achieves a continual cycle of security posture improvement, optimizing security investments and human resources, and lowering exposure and risk.

Gartner, Inc.'s 2020 Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence research report states that security and risk management leaders "consider Cool Vendors of security technology to meet evolving requirements to detect and respond to threats."

"We believe this analysis is a recognition that our product is not only innovative but is becoming a new type of BAS solution helping our customers improve their security posture both on-prem and in the cloud," he added.

Gartner's Cool Vendor research is designed to highlight interesting, new and innovative vendors, products and services.

"XM Cyber allows organizations to see their network from the eyes of the attacker, running continuously 24/7 to find and show all the hidden attack vectors. XM Cyber's ongoing and prioritized actionable remediation of security gaps really helps improve the security posture in a way that is actually viable," Erez explained.

To download the full Gartner 2020 "Cool Vendors in Security Operations and Threat Intelligence" report, visit the XM Cyber website here.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About XM Cyber

