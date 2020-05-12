Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE. CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions, today reported unaudited financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Q2 2020 Financial Summary

For the first quarter of 2020, total revenue was $11.9 million, a decrease of $6.1 million or 34 percent compared to revenues of $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and down $1.4 million or 10 percent compared to revenues of $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

We recorded net income for the first quarter of 2020 of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, compared to net income of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in the first quarter of 2019 and net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Key changes in our net income included the following:

Gross profit of $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 was relatively flat with the same period in 2019, and increased by $0.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Our gross profit margin increased by 12 percentage points to 35% compared with the same quarter of 2019 and increased by 8 percentage points relative to the fourth quarter of 2019. The increases over the prior periods reflects the reduction in recruiting and training costs and other variable components of the lower revenues as well as the other operating efficiencies.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 were $3.9 million, as compared with $3.0 million of in the first quarter of 2019 and slightly higher than the $3.7 million of operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2020 include increased spending in marketing efforts as we promote our TechSolutions technology support offering to consumers and small businesses.

Balance Sheet Information

At March 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $28.4 million as compared with $48.0 million at March 31, 2019 and $26.4 million at December 31, 2019. This decrease was primarily attributable to the previously discussed $10 million legal-settlement payment to the FTC and the $19 million special distribution to shareholders in 2019.

Total assets as of March 31, 2020 were $38.9 million and total shareholders' equity was $33.4 million.

Support.com will not host a conference call discussing the Company's first quarter results. For more information, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Support.com website at Support.com/about-us/investor-relations/.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of Support.com, Inc. will be held on June 5, 2020 at 1200 Crossman Ave., Suite 210, Sunnyvale, California at 8:00 a.m. PT. The Board of Directors has determined the close of business on April 9, 2020 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer and small business technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home and business. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers and small businesses face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high quality, turnkey technical support solutions and digital support experiences that enable customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2020(1) 2019(2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 28,416 $ 26,414 Accounts receivable, net 8,071 9,398 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 853 728 Total current assets 37,340 36,540 Property and equipment, net 462 533 Intangible assets, net 250 250 Other assets 802 717 Total assets $ 38,854 $ 38,040 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 2,715 $ 1,887 Other accrued liabilities 786 1,001 Short-term deferred revenue 1,137 1,193 Total current liabilities 4,638 4,081 Other long-term liabilities 783 792 Total liabilities 5,421 4,873 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 250,206 250,092 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,592 ) (2,380 ) Accumulated deficit (208,886 ) (209,250 ) Total stockholders' equity 33,433 33,167 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,854 $ 38,040



Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31, 2019 March 31,

2019 Revenue: Services $ 11,511 $ 12,847 $ 16,864 Software and other 438 478 1,200 Total revenue 11,949 13,325 18,064 Cost of revenue: Cost of services 7,685 9,649 13,798 Cost of software and other 29 32 54 Total cost of revenue 7,714 9,681 13,852 Gross profit 4,235 3,644 4,212 Operating expenses: Engineering and IT 1,040 1,282 749 Sales and marketing 813 445 392 General and administrative 2,053 2,008 1,896 Total operating expenses 3,906 3,735 3,037 Income (loss) from operations 329 (91 ) 1,175 Interest income and other, net 84 232 296 Income (loss) before income taxes 413 141 1,471 Income tax provision (benefit) 49 (16 ) 28 Net income (loss) $ 364 $ 157 $ 1,443 Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ 0.08 Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 19,054 19,048 18,955 Diluted 19,233 19,093 19,004



