BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention from Online Business Forum with Partnering, Virtual Exhibition, e-Conference, Invest Fair, and Job Fair

The BIO KOREA Organizing Committee announced it will hold the BIO KOREA 2020 International Convention scheduled for May 18-23 as an online convention instead of an in-person event for this year.

The decision was based on the impact of COVID-19, the safety of the attendees and global health recommendations regarding large, in-person gatherings.

BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention

Date: May 18 09:00 to 23 18:00 (KST)

Point of Access: www.biokorea.org

Program: Online Business Forum with Partnering, Virtual Exhibition, e-Conference, Invest Fair, Job Fair

Online Business Forum with Partnering

BIO KOREA 2020 Online Convention will focus on the virtual collaboration with its Partnering system allowing attendees to schedule virtual meetings to maximize their business development and licensing potential. International participation continues to grow. Numerous companies from 20+ countries are already joined and expected to showcase their advanced technologies at BIO KOREA 2020.

Definitely expecting to be a place where various kinds of discussion will be held, with Korean companies as not just the companies which are leading bio industry in Korea such as LG Chem Life Science, Samsung Biologics, Celltrion, and Hanmi Pharmaceuticals, etc., also promising SMEs like Organoid Science, YBRAIN, and Amyloid Solution are attending to foster their business. And 24-hour meeting slots will let strengthen your digital network across time zones.

Virtual Exhibition

The new format includes Virtual Exhibition where has set to show the cutting-edge technologies and products of exhibitors in various ways such as Digital Scan, Animation, 360° VR, and so on. 350+ exhibitors, from start-up to the global enterprise, will be at BIO KOREA's virtual exhibition and also there will be COVID-19 Special Zone to introduce South Korea's effective diagnostic tests, high-tech medical technology, and protocols.

e-Conference

The conference of BIO KOREA will also come with the online format under the theme of "A New Paradigm in the Age of Data Science" including expert-level content focused on the most pressing industry topics including COVID-19, Vaccine, Alzheimer's Disease, Electroceutical, Digital Pathology, Digital Therapeutics, AI (Artificial Intelligence). BIO KOREA 2020's e-Conference, covering 13 topics with 90+ speakers, will bring the most up-to-date conversations in biopharma to your home office.

Invest Fair

Invest Fair is an event where pharmaceuticals, bio, and healthcare companies that are advancing into the global market and developing new drugs introduce their superior technology and investors to the companies' vision and strategy. Along with online hosting, it maintains its attendance by impressive lineups of 24 companies such as GC Greencross, Celltrion, Tium BIO, and ABL Bio.

Job Fair

Aiming to place its main objective in recruiting talented individuals amongst undergraduates and postgraduates searching for job vacancies in bio industry, companies participating in Job Fair will share their success tips in various fields. Amid current bleak jobs pictures, about 30 companies are attending with 150+ job openings.

Lastly, BIO KOREA remains committed to amplifying the industry's efforts to develop solutions for patients. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special sessions dealing with its diagnostic kits, therapeutics and vaccines, also sharing the cooperation among the governments, industries are prepared. Jerom Kim from IVI will deliver the Keynote speech for the COVID-19 special session.

For more information, visit BIO KOREA's Official Website: www.biokorea.org

