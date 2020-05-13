Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q1 2020 Results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported nil contract revenue (USD 8.3 million in Q4), EBITDA USD 7.4 million loss (USD 0.5 million loss in Q4) and a net loss of USD 9.4 million (USD 27.0 million loss in Q4).

Revenue efficiency was n/a during the quarter (86.0% in Q4).

Operational uptime was nil during the quarter (100% in Q4).

Contract utilization was nil during the quarter, (43.8% in Q4).

Contract backlog at the end of Q1 was approximately USD 13.8 million (nil Q4).

Aberdeen, 13 May 2020

