Mittwoch, 13.05.2020

WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
08:07 Uhr
0,439 Euro
+0,002
+0,46 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2020 | 07:41
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Awilco Drilling Reports Q1 2020 Results

Awilco Drilling PLC reported nil contract revenue (USD 8.3 million in Q4), EBITDA USD 7.4 million loss (USD 0.5 million loss in Q4) and a net loss of USD 9.4 million (USD 27.0 million loss in Q4).

Revenue efficiency was n/a during the quarter (86.0% in Q4).

Operational uptime was nil during the quarter (100% in Q4).

Contract utilization was nil during the quarter, (43.8% in Q4).

Contract backlog at the end of Q1 was approximately USD 13.8 million (nil Q4).

Please see attached for the Q1 2020 report.

A digital presentation will be held today, 13 May 2020, at 11:00 UK timeprior to the meeting. There will be a Q&A session after the presentation.

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/3fEyPXG

Aberdeen, 13 May 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q1 2020 report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/77c2fd01-57ca-4847-8d09-68e7483dc6b6)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
