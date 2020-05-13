Two different studies published this week show new advances in the use of plasmonic enhancement to improve performance and stability of perovskite solar cells.In recent years, plasmonic enhancement has been used in a wide variety of research aimed at improving the efficiency and thermal stability of perovskite solar cells. The technique consists of enhancing the cells' electromagnetic field through metal nanostructures, which in turn improves the devices' low optical absorption in the visible spectrum. Last week, two new studies on this topic were published, demonstrating that interest in the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...