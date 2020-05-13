FRANKFURT, May 12 (WNM/Reuters/Edward Taylor) - Registrations of electric cars in Europe jumped 57.4% in the first quarter of 2020, but still only accounted for 4.3% of total registrations, auto industry data showed, as carmakers struggle to meet tough new anti-pollution rules. Overall sales of passenger cars in the European Union, United Kingdom and countries of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) fell by 52.9% in the same period, when many showrooms were closed due to lockdowns to contain ...

