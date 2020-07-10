Stillcanna Inc.: Stillcanna's European Acquisition Sativa Group Announces Record Sales for June

CBG hand Sanitizer Complements CBD Product Range

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 10, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (OTC PINK:SCNNF) (CSE:STIL) (FRANKFURT:A2PEWA) ("STIL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its planned strategic acquisition, the Sativa Group PLC, one of the United Kingdom's (UK) first medical Cannabis Companies has announced record sales for the month of June.

In complementing the Goodbody brands already expansive CBD product range with a UK compliant hand sanitizer and a CBG based hand sanitizer, both Goodbody Botanicals and Goodbody Wellness realized increased sales volumes. By addressing current market opportunities through new product development, record sales have been achieved in the month of June.

Wide ranges of business demographics including restaurants and airlines, hotels groups and retailers have embraced the Goodbody sanitizer program to safeguard and protect their customers and staff.

Henry Lees-Buckley, Chief Executive Officer of Sativa, said; "Through our corporate customers we have achieved very strong hand sanitizer sales to complement our existing CBD sales, which have resulted in a record month for the Group. We're very pleased to reach this milestone during these difficult retail trading conditions".

"Together Stillcanna and the Sativa Group address many vertical markets within the Cannabis landscape," stated Jason Dussault CEO of Stillcanna. "The combined entities strengths, industry knowledge and wide product range have resulted in a record month for the group in one of the most challenging times in the market. As a combined corporate group we look forward to continued growth in the new normal."

About Sativa Group PLC

The Sativa Group PLC joined the UK's NEX market in March 2018 as the UK's first medicinal cannabis investment vehicle. The business evolved to focus on the development of an operational business capitalizing on its first-mover advantage. This change transitioned the Company from an investment Company to an operating Company at the forefront of both the CBD wellness and medicinal cannabis sectors in the UK.

About Stillcanna Inc.

Stillcanna Inc. (CSE: STIL) www.stillcanna.com is a Canadian early-stage life sciences Company focused on the large scale manufacturing of CBD in Europe. The Company believes its proprietary intellectual property allows it to extract CBD at a lower cost. The Company has signed an initial extraction contract in Europe to be the exclusive extractor for Dragonfly Biosciences LLC, a United Kingdom-based supplier of CBD. The Company also recently completed the acquisition of Olimax NT SP. Z .O.O, a multi-generational hemp agricultural firm that is expected to increase the Company's market share in the European CBD industry.

