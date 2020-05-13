Anzeige
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020
PR Newswire
13.05.2020 | 08:22
OssDsign AB (publ) Publishes Q1 2020 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The positive trend from the end of 2019 continues as OssDsign kicks off 2020 with continued consecutive sales growth of 52% in Q1 vs Q4 2019.

The first quarter in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 7 726 (3,514).
  • Loss after taxes amounted to TSEK 18 312 (17 340).
  • Loss per share was SEK 1,0 (1,5).
  • Cash flow from current operations was TSEK -21 898 (-22 547).

Important events during the first quarter

  • The company has signed a new lease for the head office and state of the art manufacturing facility in Uppsala, Sweden.
  • Completed transfer of the commercial operations in the United States.
  • First sales in France.
  • Regulatory approval in Japan for OssDsign Cranial PSI

Important events after the end of the first quarter

  • Appointment of Vice President of Sales for OssDsign USA Inc.
  • OssDsign Cranial PSI granted full nationwide reimbursement in Japan.

The COVID-10 pandemic

The initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has not significantly impacted the first quarter of 2020. However, since the middle of March there has been a widespread postponement of elective surgeries, including those relevant to OssDsign, as healthcare systems manage the pandemic.This has resulted in a reduced level of incoming orders which will have an effect on sales in the second quarter. OssDsign is confident that this will be transient and as hospital priorities are normalized procedure volumes will also return to the levels experienced before the start of the COVID-19 situation, supplemented by additional procedures from currently postponed essential reconstructive surgeries.


Certified Adviser
The Company's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank AB. Contact information: Erik Penser Bank AB, Box 7405, 103 91 Stockholm, Sweden, phone: +46 (0)8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About OssDsign

OssDsign is a Swedish medical technology company that develops and manufactures regenerative implants for improved healing of bone defects. Providing neuro and plastic surgeons with innovative implants, OssDsign improves the outcome for patients with severe cranial and facial defects worldwide. By combining clinical knowledge with proprietary technology, OssDsign manufactures and sells a growing range of patient-specific solutions for treating cranial defects and facial reconstruction. OssDsign's technology is the result of collaboration between clinical researchers at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm and material scientists at the Ångström Laboratory at Uppsala University.

This information is information that OssDsign AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on May 13th, 2020.

For further information, please contact:
Anders Lundqvist, CEO, OssDsign AB
Tel: +46-73-06-98-08, email: al@ossdsign.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
