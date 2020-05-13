Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.05.2020
MAG Moves Publication Date of the Q3 Interim Report

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MAG Interactive AB (publ) has decided to move the publication of the interim report for the period September 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020 from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The decision was made to enable those in leadership positions within the company to exercise warrants within the framework of the warrants program 2017/20:1 during a slightly extended portion of the exercise period.

For additional information, please contact:
Magnus Wiklander
CFO
+46 (0)70-511-51-99
magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

Tove Bengtsson
Marketing Communications Manager
+46 (0)72-220-73-22
tove.bengtsson@maginteractive.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mag-interactive/r/mag-moves-publication-date-of-the-q3-interim-report,c3110012

© 2020 PR Newswire
