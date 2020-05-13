Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.05.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien
Ritterschlag: Hochrangiger EX-CIA Mitarbeiter als strategischer Berater gewonnen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 576798 ISIN: US50186Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: LGLG 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
08:17 Uhr
7,650 Euro
-0,100
-1,29 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5508,20010:29
PR Newswire
13.05.2020 | 09:04
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dorf Ketal Supports LG Polymers And Indian Government In Gas Leak Remediation

MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal), a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced actions taken to support LG Polymers and the Indian Government for the remediation plan following a styrene gas leak from an LG Polystyrene plant in India on May 7, 2020.

Innovation isn't just what we do. It's who we are.

Dorf Ketal was a critical partner in actions taken after the gas leak was detected. LG Polymers and the Indian Government decided the remediation plan required the urgent addition of treatment chemicals to stabilize the styrene. Dorf Ketal was selected to provide the chemicals. Teams from the Indian Government, LG and Dorf Ketal worked together to get the required chemicals delivered by an Indian Air Force transport plane.

"Dorf Ketal employees and all involved showed dedication and commitment to get this job completed safely and quickly, despite the complications of COVID lockdown," stated Mr. Subodh Menon, founder and Dorf Ketal Director.

Styrene producers around the world have come to rely upon Dorf Ketal ACtify technology to inhibit styrene polymerization in the manufacture of styrene, including in Korea, where LG is headquartered. Dorf Ketal has the world's largest manufacturing plant for the complete suite of environmentally sustainable products in Mundra, India, and the plant has remained open during the lockdown as an essential service. This combination of factors made Dorf Ketal the best choice to help the Indian Government and LG remediate this problem.

About Dorf Ketal
Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (www.dorfketal.com) is a privately-owned specialty chemical company based in Mumbai, India with operations in the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, South America and North America. Dorf Ketal is the industry's fastest-growing provider of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets serving a broad range of applications and industries. The firm's core strategic focus on new chemistries is reflected in numerous patents and industry recognition for innovation to solve our customer's most demanding problems.

CONTACT: James M. Ondyak, 713-419-3376

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340813/dkl_logo_alt_black_solid_std_green_signet_eps_logo.jpg

Fondsmanager Nr.1 nutzt diese Hebelschein-Empfehlungen - HIER klicken
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.