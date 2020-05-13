Dorf Ketal Supports LG Polymers And Indian Government In Gas Leak Remediation

MUMBAI, India, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (Dorf Ketal), a global leader in specialty chemicals, today announced actions taken to support LG Polymers and the Indian Government for the remediation plan following a styrene gas leak from an LG Polystyrene plant in India on May 7, 2020.

Dorf Ketal was a critical partner in actions taken after the gas leak was detected. LG Polymers and the Indian Government decided the remediation plan required the urgent addition of treatment chemicals to stabilize the styrene. Dorf Ketal was selected to provide the chemicals. Teams from the Indian Government, LG and Dorf Ketal worked together to get the required chemicals delivered by an Indian Air Force transport plane.

"Dorf Ketal employees and all involved showed dedication and commitment to get this job completed safely and quickly, despite the complications of COVID lockdown," stated Mr. Subodh Menon, founder and Dorf Ketal Director.

Styrene producers around the world have come to rely upon Dorf Ketal ACtify technology to inhibit styrene polymerization in the manufacture of styrene, including in Korea, where LG is headquartered. Dorf Ketal has the world's largest manufacturing plant for the complete suite of environmentally sustainable products in Mundra, India, and the plant has remained open during the lockdown as an essential service. This combination of factors made Dorf Ketal the best choice to help the Indian Government and LG remediate this problem.

About Dorf Ketal

Dorf Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited (www.dorfketal.com) is a privately-owned specialty chemical company based in Mumbai, India with operations in the Asia Pacific, China, Europe, South America and North America. Dorf Ketal is the industry's fastest-growing provider of formulated specialty chemicals to upstream and downstream oil and gas markets serving a broad range of applications and industries. The firm's core strategic focus on new chemistries is reflected in numerous patents and industry recognition for innovation to solve our customer's most demanding problems.

CONTACT: James M. Ondyak, 713-419-3376

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/340813/dkl_logo_alt_black_solid_std_green_signet_eps_logo.jpg