Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2020) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTC Pink: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has engaged StarFish Medical, Canada's largest medical device design, development and contract manufacturing company, to complete the final design and development of the Company's commercial breast CT model.

StarFish Medical Founder and CEO Scott Phillips commented on the collaboration:

"We have worked with numerous companies in the medical and breast imaging spaces. Izotropic has conducted significant technical, clinical and market-positioning efforts that provide a high level of confidence that the final product will meet patient, physician and marketplace requirements. We look forward to working with Izotropic on the development of the final commercial model of their breast CT imaging system and assisting them in design and manufacturing of the alpha, beta, and early stage production models of breast CT."

Four successive breast CT imaging systems (models) have been built at UC Davis Medical Centre in California by company Director and Principal Founder of breast CT, Dr. John Boone. Each of these systems had better clinical utility and image performance than its predecessor. The latest system has incorporated lessons learned from previous models and the incorporation of state-of-the-art subcomponents have improved clinical utility with exceptional high-resolution CT images of the breast. Izotropic holds the rights to this breast CT technology under its exclusive global License Agreement with The Regents of the University of California.

Dr. John McGraw, Consultant and Advisor with Izotropic spoke highly of the partnership:

"I have worked with StarFish Medical over the past 15 years, and have always been impressed with their expertise, and the engineering quality and timely delivery of their medical devices. StarFish is the best possible partner to help Izotropic accelerate the development of their breast CT imaging device and I am excited to continue our work together."

The relationship with StarFish Medical is an integral development. The Company looks forward to continuing to execute on its business plans to actualize dedicated breast CT and make meaningful advances for the earlier detection and treatment of breast cancers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Robert Thast

Chief Executive Officer

About Izotropic Corp.

Izotropic Corporation and its wholly owned U.S. operating subsidiary, Izotropic Imaging Corp. have been established to commercialize the next generation of breast imaging technology for early diagnosis of breast cancer. The Izotropic Breast CT Imaging System produces high resolution breast images in 3D. A single 10 second breast CT scan per breast, without requiring painful breast compression, provides radiologists with fully 3D viewing of the scanned breast. Mammography scanning requires compression of the breast between 2 imaging plates, resulting in 2D images.

The Company has the exclusive worldwide license from the University of California, Davis (UC Davis) to commercialize the technology developed by principal founder and Company director Dr. John M. Boone and researchers at UC Davis. The license includes all intellectual property, trade secrets, patents and patent-pending applications that are the foundation of the Company's breast CT imaging platform.

Approximately $20 million in research funding and over 15 years of research and development have been invested in developing this groundbreaking breast CT imaging technology. Research includes a current, ongoing $2.9M U.S. clinical trial at UC Davis Medical Center.

The Company founders believe that this technology will be a disruptive entry to the market, overcoming many of the challenges faced by existing breast imaging modalities.

Phone: 1-833-IZOCORP

Email: info@izocorp.com

Website: izocorp.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55754