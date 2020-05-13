Liva Healthcare continues its UK growth plan with four new contracts as part of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme (NHS DPP). The NHS DPP is delivered by a group of providers including Liva and Living Well Taking Control (LWTC).

This follows Liva's announcement of 13 contract wins across healthcare providers, insurance and pharmaceutical organisations at the start of 2020. The company also secured an investment of €8 million from three venture funds in 2019.

The four clinical commissioning groups (CCGs) that will now have access to Liva's diabetes prevention programme are; Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, and Worcester and Hereford. CCGs in Dorset, Shropshire, Wrekin, and Telford have already been welcomed onto the programme.

Over the next three years, as part of the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, Liva will deliver personal health coaching to almost 11,000 patients who are at high risk of Type 2 diabetes. This is in addition to nearly 44,000 patients who will have access to Liva's app to supplement a face-to-face intervention programme led by LWTC.

Liva Healthcare is a Copenhagen and London based health tech company that provides patients with access to a dedicated health coach for professional guidance, support, and empathy. Regular coaching sessions help patients tackle chronic conditions through sustainable lifestyle and behaviour changes. The Liva programme has been proven to halt and reverse the progression of Type 2 diabetes.

Kristoffer From, CEO at Liva Healthcare, says: "This is an exciting achievement and demonstrates our commitment to the UK healthcare industry. Taking on these contracts proves how adaptable and scalable our proposition is. We are proud to be a partner to the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme.

"The NHS is leading the charge in the global fight against diabetes. This programme is the largest of its kind and by incorporating digital and face-to-face interventions, the NHS is demonstrating its commitment to healthcare innovation.

"It is important that patients at high risk of developing Type 2 diabetes can access support beyond traditional in-person services. Anybody going through our programme will receive professional guidance, support, and empathy, to help tackle or prevent chronic conditions through sustainable lifestyle and behavior changes."

Liva will continue to invest in its established markets across Europe, Asia-Pacific and Canada while it expands into key European growth markets.

