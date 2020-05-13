Formula 1 Chooses Automobilist to Help Celebrate 70th Anniversary

PRAGUE, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking its platinum anniversary on May 13 in quiet style, Formula 1 in partnership with Automobilist, commemorates the completion of 70 years with a series of 3 special posters as a token of appreciation to fans, followers and all those who have enriched the history of this sport. The 3 Special Edition Commemorative posters have a unique outlook - a design inspired by the past, present and future. Featuring in them is the list of 70 Champions across all years of the sport, and the car of the future, a perfect amalgamation of winners that have been and the potential of racing yet to come.

F1 raced to an official start on May 13, 1950 with the British Grand Prix amidst royalty and fanfare at Silverstone, with 11 drivers making it across the chequered flag.

ABOUT THE POSTERS:

1. Limited Edition Poster: Titled "Our Past Fuels Our Future," featured on the poster is the Formula 1 car in the next few seasons, based on the new technical regulations with 1950 exclusive pieces printed for the occasion.

2. Collectors' Edition Poster: Only 700 pieces, the Collector's Edition Poster blends the past - with all World Champion drivers since 1950 listed out on the poster, the future - a rendering of the Formula 1 car in the next few seasons, and the present - a commemoration of 70 years etched out in golden embossing.

3. Drivers' Edition: The 400 piece Drivers' Edition to be presented to drivers - past and present, team owners, other major participants.

QUOTES:

Pavel Turek, CEO Automobilist: "As part of our continued partnership with Formula 1, we are excited to create these posters that represent the past, present and future of the sport with the names of all the past world champion drivers from Giuseppe Farina, who also won that very first race at Silverstone, right up to Lewis Hamilton, one of a select band who appear on the list more than once."

Joan Carrera López, Senior Manager, Retail & CPG Licensing, Formula 1: "History gives us much to celebrate and on this occasion, we asked Automobilist to produce these 70th anniversary posters given their proven level of quality and authenticity that characterises their work. We are sure that collectors and race fans will be equally impressed."

Purchase/View Posters Here: https://bit.ly/70th-Anniversary-Posters

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167203/Formula_1_Automobilist_70th_Anniversary.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167202/Automobilist_Logo.jpg

Contact us on media@automobilist.com.