COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Pre Stabilisation E.ON SE 3 tranche EUR

Pre-Stabilisation notice

13 May 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

E.ON SE

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 20 April 2023

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Notes due 20 February 2028

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate Green Notes due 20 August 2031

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Debt Issuance Programme,

dated 27 March 2020, supplemented 12 May 2020.

LEI: Q9MAIUP40P25UFBFG033

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner, telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: E.ON SE Guarantor (if any): n/a Aggregate nominal amount: EUR Benchmark due 20 April 2023

EUR Benchmark due 20 Feb 2028

EUR Benchmark due 20 Aug 2031 Description: EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate due 20 April 2023

EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate due 20 Feb 2028

EUR Benchmark Green Bond due 20 Aug 2031 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: payment date 20 May 2020, denoms 1k/1k, listing Luxembourg. Issued off Debt Issuance Programme. Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG

Barclays Bank plc

Merrill Lynch International

Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking Stabilisation period expected to start on: 13 May 2020 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

END