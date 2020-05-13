CyVolve Boosts Network Security for TyneHealth GP Federation

Allows Federation to securely share data with partners and other GP Networks

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, United Kingdom, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TyneHealth is using CyVolve's advanced cybersecurity technology to enable the GP Federation to securely share data internally and with external partners. Following a pilot scheme earlier this year, the technology is allowing the GP Federation, which represents General Practices in North Tyneside, to securely carry out its response to the current pandemic.

In these unprecedented times of remote working, CyVolve's Sentinel software has quickly become essential to the running of TyneHealth. It can help bring together communication and enable collaboration quickly and efficiently, within the NHS.

"During these unprecedented times when our team is under pressure, and our need to adopt a flexible and agile response has been essential, this solution has enabled us to ensure the secure sharing of confidential information and large data files," said Paul Stanley, Acting CEO at TyneHealth. "It has assisted TyneHealth greatly to improve the efficiency and speed at which we have been able to respond to this crisis."

One of the initial key uses of the technology is to share contracts and other key information to enable collaboration and partnership working. Importantly, the CyVolve solution ensures that - even when sharing information outside of the GP network - control of the data and access to it remains within TyneHealth's control. Other solutions tested by TyneHealth could not guarantee the necessary levels of security and flexibility.

The CyVolve system meets the NHS Cyber Essentials Plus requirements and all data is kept securely within the UK, and that access to it is audited at all times. The extensive auditing and tracking technology within CyVolve is fully NHS certified and compliant with EU GDPR regulations.

"We are excited to continue to work with TyneHealth and believe that our platform delivers the security and flexibility required to transform data sharing and communications within the NHS," said Helder F. Antunes, CEO at CyVolve."Our solution makes it possible to collaborate securely with external services and other players within the product supply chain.

"We look forward to rolling out further deployments of the solution and to scaling up its usage across the Federations to further boost security, compliance and productivity for TyneHealth and beyond," he added.

About TyneHealth/NHS

The NHS is the fifth largest employer in the world with over 1.5 million staff, another 250 thousand contractors and agency staff and a supply chain of well over a million staff providing products and services directly to the NHS.

About CyVolve

Headquartered in Vienna, VA, CyVolve's data management operating system (CyOS) is used by healthcare firms, financial institutions, and government agencies across the globe to protect, share, and manage valuable data whilst remaining in total control of that data at all times. CyOS uses a blend of hierarchical encryption and deep AI analytics to provide persistent data security across varied platforms, domains, clouds, and disparate technologies from legacy systems to chip-level hardware and IoT.

More information is available at https://www.cyvolve.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1167175/CyVolve_Logo.jpg