Solar forecasting company Solargis says the insight offered by Covid-19 industrial shutdowns into a renewables-driven future serves to emphasize the value of the chief commodity it trades in - data.Slovakian solar data company Solargis has predicted record daily solar power levels such as those witnessed recently in Spain, Germany and the U.K. will continue throughout the summer. Solargis has highlighted the role even modest rises in the amount of solar irradiation hitting panels played in solar output records in the three European nations in the last two months. The company said high levels of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...