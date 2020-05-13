Respiratory Disposable Devices Market Overview & Potential Growth Opportunities 2028 | Key Players: ResMed, Ambu, Viomedex & Teleflex: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market was valued at a significant market share over the past few years and will further surge during the forecast period. Medical supplies, drugs, and necessary equipment play a significant role in providing quality patient care, without wasting valuable resources. Organizations have been conducting numerous research activities about essential drugs, but limited information is available with medical practitioners about essential supplies and equipment. Even though there is a wide array of products available and medical equipment to choose from, selecting the type of medical devices are given less attention that required. This often results in purchasing equipment that are incompatible or technically unstable.

Drivers:

There has been an enormous boom in the number of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The market is predominantly driven by factors such as the unprecedented growth in the elderly population. Ageing has an associated and progressive decline in lung functioning as there are numerous changes in the immunological, anatomical, and physiological characteristics of a human being. The increasing demand for portable and point-of-care devices have demonstrated a significant increase in demand for market products.

Segmentations:

The market has been segmented into face masks, tubes, filters, and others based on the product type. Market split on the basis of application are adult and paediatric & neonatal. Bifurcation based on sales channel includes direct channel and distribution channel. The market for respiratory products application for adults held the largest revenue share over the past several years. Active humidification and breathing circuits have been adopted for a wide number of patients and are being used for both non-invasive and invasive therapeutic needs. For instance, the Hudson Rci Comfort Flo Plus Heated High Flow Nasal Cannula Therapy (HFNCT) is a device that is capable of delivering humidified and heated gas. It is a streamlined solution for a variety of respiratory problems.

Please click here to download the sample pdf and find more details on "Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market" Report 2024.

Regional Outlook:

The region-based categorization includes North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America has been dominating the overall healthcare industry over the past several years due to their robust medical infrastructure. The developing countries have mandated the assurance and availability of adequate healthcare facilities, in order to drive people's confidence in medical services and healthcare workers. Therefore, the markets in the countries of China, India, and Japan are booming. Governments of these countries are emphasizing on rendering cost-effective facilities to support procurement of essential drugs. Healthcare bodies like the World Health Organization have produced model lists of essential equipment and drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The key industry players operating in the global respiratory disposable devices market comprises Philips Respironics, ResMed, Fisher & Paykel, Ambu, BD, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Hamilton Medical, Armstrong Medical, Dynarex, Drive Medical, Viomedex, Flexicare Medical, and Besmed.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Respiratory Disposable Devices from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Respiratory Disposable Devices market.

Access 119 page research report with TOC on "Global Respiratory Disposable Devices Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/2013-2028-report-on-global-respiratory-disposable-devices-market

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Respiratory Disposable Devices including:

ResMed



Philips Respironics



Ambu



Fisher & Paykel



BD



Teleflex



Smiths Medical



Armstrong Medical



Drive Medical



Dynarex



Viomedex



Flexicare Medical



Hamilton Medical



Besmed

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Face Masks



Tubes



Filters



Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into :

: Adult



Paediatric & Neonatal

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

( , UK, , , and etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

( , , Korea, , and etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

, , and etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Amniocentesis Needle Market

Tissue Adhesive Market

Medical Hyperspectral Imaging Market

Resectoscope Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com

Blog: https://radiantinsightsinc.blogspot.com