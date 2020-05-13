The "Data Center Power Market in Europe- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 are included in this Data Center Power Market in Europe Report. The Data Center Power Market in Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the period 2019-2025.
The data center power market in Europe has been witnessing strong growth with an increase in power infrastructure spending and the development of multiple large data center facilities with power capacities of 50 MW. The market witnessed investments in more than 140 projects in 2019, which are expected to be operational before June 2020. The implementation of GDPR, which is the EU law on data protection and privacy policy, has increased the investment in data centers. Colocation providers are the main revenue generators for the market.
Most data centers are designed to be flexible and can be configured to support up to 2N redundant UPS systems, rack PDUs, and dual incoming power feeds. Over 70% of colocation facilities can be configured based on customer requirements. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.
The spread of COVID-19 has affected major data center operations across Europe with the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and Ireland being the most affected. Many data center countries in Europe have halted their work. For instance, the government of France has stopped all non-essential construction projects to avoid the spread of the virus. However, in Germany and Ireland, construction works continue, where the contractors are requested to take precautionary measures to avoid infection and spread. In the UK, according to the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA), the government has agreed to continue construction works as long as it follows the guidance of Public Health England (PHE). Hence, the outbreak of pandemic is expected to hamper the growth of the data center power market in 2020.
This research report includes detailed market segmentation by Infrastructure, UPS System, Generators, Tier Standards, and Geography. Innovations and advances in UPS batteries are aiding the growth of the data center power market in Europe. The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to significantly increase during the forecast period as their price is expected to decline. A service provider in Germany UPS market are adopting 11.6 MW generators and UPS systems with 7.5 MW capacity in N+1 redundant configuration. Similarly, service providers are installing static UPS systems with N+1 redundancy and >1.5 MW standby generator systems with N 1 redundancy.
Key Market Insights Include
- It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the market.
- The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.
- It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the data center power market.
- The study offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain competitive advantage.
