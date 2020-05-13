Anzeige
WKN: A1JEML ISIN: GB00B5LJSC86 Ticker-Symbol: 0AI 
Frankfurt
13.05.20
10:43 Uhr
0,440 Euro
+0,003
+0,69 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AWILCO DRILLING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4300,44412:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2020 | 10:53
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Q1 2020 Presentation

Please find attached the Q1 2020 presentation to be held at the digital meeting today at 11:00 UK time (12:00pm CET / 06:00 EST).

To join the digital meeting, please click this linkor copy and paste the following address into your browser: https://bit.ly/3fEyPXG

Aberdeen, 13 May 2020

For further information please contact:

Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900

Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 93 42 84 64
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR Q1 2020 pres (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7587bb10-28aa-4b5b-9ac2-77af014d7775)
