M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Quarterly Review 13-May-2020 / 09:55 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company") LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Quarterly Review The Company announces that its quarterly review as at 31 March 2020, is now available on the Company's website at: https://docs.mandg.com/QR/MandG_Credit-Income-Investment-Trust_Quarterly-revie w_GB_ENG.pdf [1] Link Company Matters Limited Company Secretary 13 May 2020 - ENDS - The content of the Company's web-pages and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's web-pages, other than the content of the Update referred to above, is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement. ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 63396 EQS News ID: 1043371 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=900b9c1854fcf062e036580d453bfcba&application_id=1043371&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

