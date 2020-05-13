COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Germany 0% € 7.5bn 2035

Post-stabilisation notice

13thMay 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Federal Republic of Germany

€ 7,500,000,000 Notes due 2035

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Federal Republic of Germany Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: DE0001102515 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 7.5bn (EUR 500m retained by the issuer) Description: 0% Notes due 15 May 2035 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BofA Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

CACIB

HSBC

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.