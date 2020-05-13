COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Germany 0% € 7.5bn 2035
London, May 13
Post-stabilisation notice
13thMay 2020
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Federal Republic of Germany
€ 7,500,000,000 Notes due 2035
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +4969 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Federal Republic of Germany
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE0001102515
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 7.5bn (EUR 500m retained by the issuer)
|Description:
|0% Notes due 15 May 2035
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BofA Merrill Lynch
BNP Paribas
CACIB
HSBC
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.