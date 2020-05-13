Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Resources to Complete $2.5 Million Dollar Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2020 / Northern Superior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Northern Superior") (TSXV:SUP) is pleased to announce that it has now secured investor commitments totaling $2.5M for its previously announced non-brokered private placement. (see Northern Superior press releases, May 4, 2020 and May 6, 2020).

The Company confirms that it has commitments for the sale of: (i) 3,703,704 charity flow-through shares (the "Québec Charity FT Shares") priced at CAD$0.54 per Québec Charity FT Share raising $2,000,000 and (ii) 1,149,426 charity flow-through shares (the "Ontario Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.435 per Ontario Charity FT Share raising $500,000 (collectively, the "Offering").

As stated previously, the gross proceeds from the sale of Québec Charity FT Shares and the Ontario FT Shares will be used respectively, to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's 100% owned Lac Surprise and/or Croteau Est properties in Québec (with respect to the Québec Charity FT Proceeds) and on the Company's 100% owned TPK property in Ontario (with respect to the Ontario Charity FT Share proceeds), each of which will be renounced to the respective subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of Québec FT Shares and Ontario FT Shares and respectively.

Dr. Thomas Morris, CEO states: "I am very pleased with the strong support this financing has received from several new cornerstone investors. Post completion of this financing the company will have over $7 million dollars in its treasury and will have the financial flexibility to be able to fully fund exploration programs on all 3 of our key assets (TPK, Croteau Est and Lac Surprise). To have procured the capital that Northern Superior has over the last two financings is a remarkable endorsement of the Company's assets and ability to advance them to the next stage. We look forward to building on this momentum through the initiation of a $3.7MM TPK core drill program in Ontario as soon as Covid-19 subsides and to use $2 million dollars of the funds to be raised in this financing to unlock the tremendous value associated with our Québec assets."

For further information regarding these exploration properties the reader is referred to the Company's corporate presentation posted on Northern Superior's website at www.nsuperior.com .

All shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period and will not be offered or registered in the United States. Commissions may be paid on a portion of the proceeds from the Offering. Closing of the Offering is anticipated to occur on or before May 29, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions including, but not limited to; the negotiation, execution of subscription agreements and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a junior exploration company exploring for gold in the Superior Province of the Canadian Shield. The Company is currently focused on exploring its Lac Surprise, Croteau Est and Wapistan properties in Québec and its TPK property in Ontario. Northern Superior also has a number of other 100% owned properties in Ontario and Québec.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP.

