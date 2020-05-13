Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 12-May-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 249.06p INCLUDING current year revenue 257.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.95p INCLUDING current year revenue 250.03p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---