UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Save the date - UPM's Capital Markets Day webcast on September 9, 2020

(UPM, Helsinki, 13 May 2020 at 14:00 EET) UPM's Capital Markets Day 2020 webcast for investors, analysts and bankers will be held on 9 September 2020. The programme will cover UPM's spearheads for growth, sustainability as a value driver, and performance in the uncertain business environment.

UPM has chosen three focus areas for growth. Our competitive pulp mill investment in Uruguay represents a significant step to our pulp business and UPM's future earnings. Specialty packaging materials offer attractive growth opportunities, further enhanced by product innovation. Biofuels and biochemicals represent large growth markets, by decarbonising traffic and providing consumers with more sustainable products. Our transformative biorefinery investment in Germany creates a completely new business in biochemicals.

Sustainability is the only solid foundation for long-term value creation. We have committed to UN's Business Ambition for 1.5°C pledge and will contribute to climate change mitigation through climate-positive forestry and land use, significant reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and sustainable products that replace fossil-based materials.

UPM has a very strong balance sheet and an agile and efficient operating model. Therefore, we are prepared for the current uncertainty and can continue implementing our growth strategy.

An invitation with the agenda and the webcast registration details will be published by the end of June 2020.

For further information please contact:
Mika Mikkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, UPM, tel. +358 (0) 204 15 0376

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore - Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube| Instagram| UPM biofore beyondfossils

