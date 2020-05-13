SEIF S.p.A: SEIF: in the first quarter of 2020 double-digit growth in production value and strong increase in EBITDA

PRESS RELEASE

SEIF: in the first quarter of 2020 double-digit growth in production value and strong increase in EBITDA

Strong growth in the number of circulated copies of Il Fatto Quotidiano: +5,9% on March 2019, +14,8% on February 2020

Rome, 13th May 2020 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto (the "company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of several editorial and multimedial products, listed on AIM Italia and on Euronext Growth, recorded in the first quarter of 2020 a production value of €8,7 Million, registering a growth of 24,28% with comparison to the same value as of March 31st 2019, equivalent to €7 Million.

EBITDA as of March 31st 2020 is €0,4 Million, and registers a strong increase if compared to the same value, slightly negative, as of March 31st 2019.

The financial figures of the first quarter of 2020 are accompanied by an increase in the number of circulated copies of Il Fatto Quotidiano, the daily paper published by SEIF: last March, the newspaper registered an average circulation of 45.325 copies per day, with an increase of 5,9% compared to march 2019, and of 14,8% compared to February 2020.

In March 2020 the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it recorded its best performance ever, with 51.228.474 unique browsers (+103% compared to March 2019) and 257.220.813 viewed pages (+86% compared to March 2019).

Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO of SEIF, commented: "In the recent months we have seen an increase in the circulation of our products, as well as in the number of digital subscriptions and visitors of ilfattoquotidiano.it. This positive trend has been supported by the strong need for quality information of our readers about the Covid-19 emergency and it has continued in April, which shows figures with the same growth trend".

FINANCIAL FIGURES 1st quarter 2020 1st quarter 2019 Increase % PRODUCTION VALUE (in € Millions) 8,665 6,978 24,18% EBITDA* (in € Millions) 0,341 -0,007

* EBITDA is defined as: result for the year adjusted by the following components: (i) income taxes for the year, (ii) financial components and (iii) depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible fixed assets, write-downs and other provisions.

Starting from the quarter in question, Seif will voluntarily communicate to the market the data relating to the Production Value, the Ebitda and the main KPIs on a quarterly basis. The data have not been subject to statutory audit.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) è una media company indipendente, fondata a Roma nel 2009 e guidata da Cinzia Monteverdi, Presidente e Amministratore Delegato. La società è editrice di diversi prodotti editoriali e multimediali, tra cui Il Fatto Quotidiano, testata fondata da Antonio Padellaro e diretta da Marco Travaglio, il sito di news ilfattoquotidiano.it e il mensile FQ Millennium, diretti da Peter Gomez, la casa editrice Paper First e la piattaforma TV e di contenuti multimediali Loft. Recentemente SEIF ha intrapreso un processo di diversificazione per diventare sempre di più un media content provider a 360 gradi, dando il via a una strategia di sviluppo dei propri prodotti in chiave digitale e data driven.

Per maggiori informazioni:

Ufficio Stampa

Close To Media - Società fondata da Elisabetta Neuhoff

Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

Tel: 02.70006237

Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it, sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it,







Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano

tel. +39 02 63671613

Stefano Bellavita

mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO): ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO): l.calicchia@seif-spa.it





------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mG5taZ1mk5zGmJ1uapVtbmljZ25ilmnFmWjLxWRrl5icm5yUypmXbpnGZm9kmW5n

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-63491-2020.05.12_seif_pr_firstquarter_eng.pdf