Technavio has been monitoring the test preparation market in US and it is poised to grow by USD 10.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005043/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. are some of the major market participants. The use of analytical tools in test preparations will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Use of analytical tools in test preparations has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Test Preparation Market in US is segmented as below:

Product University Exams Certification Exams High School Exams Elementary Exams Other Exams

End-user Higher Education K-12

Market Landscape Blended Online



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43435

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our test preparation market in us report covers the following areas:

Test Preparation Market in US Size

Test Preparation Market in US Trends

Test Preparation Market in US Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances in test preparation services as one of the prime reasons driving the test preparation market growth in US during the next few years.

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the test preparation market in US, including some of the vendors such as ArborBridge Inc., Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Club Z! Inc., Edgenuity Inc., Instructure Inc., Kaplan Inc., McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, and TPR Education IP Holdings LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the test preparation market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Test Preparation Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist test preparation market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the test preparation market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the test preparation market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of test preparation market vendors in US

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

University exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Certifications exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

High school Exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Elementary exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other exams Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Higher Education Market size and forecast 2019-2024

K-12 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Learning Model

Market segments

Comparison by Learning Model

Blended Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Learning Model

Customer Landscape

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ArborBridge Inc.

Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

Edgenuity Inc.

Instructure Inc.

Kaplan Inc.

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

TPR Education IP Holdings LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200513005043/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/