Today, Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) announced the continued expansion of its global Meltex meltblown capacity, with the addition of another asset to support the growing global face mask demand.

This announcement comes as demand surges due to COVID-19 and the increased need for nonwoven protection materials. The new asset is expected to be operational in October 2020 and will be placed in Europe at Berry's existing production facility in Berlin, Germany and will incorporate Berry's patented charging technology post installation. The new line will focus on the production of highly efficient filter material for premium FFP2 (N95) and FFP3 (N99) grade filter media.

"We are now beginning to see the localization of varying forms of equipment that produce materials for PPE, as countries and governments look to be able to react with speed to any future outbreaks," said Cedric Ballay EVP GM for Europe in Health, Hygiene, and Specialties at Berry. "We continue to provide timely solutions to those looking for assistance fighting the spread of COVID-19."

As the largest manufacturer of nonwoven fabrics, Berry makes materials for the world's leading and emerging brands. These products range in use from materials for face masks, respirators and protective healthcare apparel to packaging, many of which have been deemed essential in the efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19.

About Berry

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is committed to its mission of 'Always Advancing to Protect What's Important,' and proudly partners with its customers to provide them with value-added protective solutions that are increasingly light-weighted and easier to recycle or reuse. The Company is a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative rigid, flexible, and nonwoven products used every day within consumer and industrial end markets. Berry, a Fortune 500 company, has over 48,000 employees and generated $12.6 billion of pro forma net sales in fiscal year 2019, from operations that span over 290 locations on six continents. For additional information, visit Berry's website at berryglobal.com.

