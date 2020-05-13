The Norwegian solar manufacturer is considering a 2 GW heterojunction solar module factory in Sarreguemines, in the northeast of the country.Norwegian solar manufacturer REC Group has told pv magazine it is considering establishing a 2 GW heterojunction module factory in France. "After the successful launch of the revolutionary REC Alpha solar panel at Intersolar Europe in May 2019, the REC Group announced in August 2019 that the pioneering international solar company intends to increase its production capacity by 600 MW, in heterojunction technology for Alpha, with several gigawatts [of production ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...